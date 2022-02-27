Central districts record 41 new cases of COVID-19

Central districts recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19 mon Sunday.

Tiruchi recorded 11 cases. According to a notification of the Health Department, all other districts recorded new cases in single digits. While it was nine in Thanjavur district, Tiruvarur registered four new cases. While Nagapattinam and Pudukottai recorded two cases each, three patients were tested positive for the virus in Karur. No new cases were reported in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai.