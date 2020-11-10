Central districts record 247 fresh cases of COVID-19

10 November 2020 20:40 IST

Three deaths reported — two in Thanjavur and one in Karur districts

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Tuesday recorded 247 fresh cases of COVID-19. The region recorded three deaths- two in Thanjavur and one in Karur districts.

A 75-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man both suffering from chronic kidney disease in Thanjavur and a 50-year-old man who had been diagnosed with decompensated chronic liver disease in Karur succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the region, a spike over the last few days. A total of 67 patients tested positive for the infection. Nagapattinam too, reported a spike with 43 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Tiruchi recorded 39 new cases, while in Tiruvarur, 31 patients tested positive for the infection. Patients in Tiruchi were from existing containment zones and were primary contacts, interdistrict travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, 16 patients were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday after recovering from the viral infection.

In Karur, 39 patients, including residents of, Vengamedu, Kavundampalayam and Thanthonrimalai tested positive for the viral infection.

In Pudukottai, 23 fresh cases were reported. Among them were local index cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Ariyalur, a total of 10 patients tested positive amount which two each hailed from Ariyalur and Thirumanur block, one each from Sendhurai, T. Palur, Andimadam and Jayankondam. Two interdistrict travellers also tested positive.

Meanwhile in Perambalur, among the five patients who tested positive, two each hailed from the Veppur block and one each from Veppanthattai, Perambalur and Veppur. Meanwhile, a total of 535 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.