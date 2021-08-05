Central districts continue to see an increase in fresh cases

Tiruchi

05 August 2021 20:49 IST

Six more patients succumb to the virus

The districts in central region reported 381 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The total number of cases reported continued to reflect an increasing trend. Meanwhile, the Health Department said that six more patients had succumbed to illness in the region.

Three patients died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur, while two died in Pudukottai and one in Mayiladuthurai districts. The remaining six districts reported no COVID-19 deaths.

In Thanjavur, 119 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 78 cases.

Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts also reflected a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. In Tiruvarur, 39 fresh cases were reported and in Pudukottai, 38.

In Nagapattinam district, 27 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while neighbouring Mayiladuthurai reported 24. Ariyalur reported 21, and Karur, 16. Perambalur district reported nine fresh cases, the lowest in the region.