Central districts continue to report slight increase in fresh cases

The districts in the central region reported 369 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday keeping with the rising trend in the region over the past few days. The Health Department said that seven more patients had succumbed to the illness in the region.

Three patients died of COVID-19 in Tiruvarur, while two each died in Tiruchi and Pudukottai. The other six districts reported no COVID-19 deaths.

In Thanjavur, 123 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Thanjavur district was one of the districts in the State which reported a noticeable increase in the last few days. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 75 cases.

Nagapattinam district too reported a rise in cases. Both Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported 43 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai and Ariyalur reported 23 each while Karur and Mayiladuthurai district recorded 16 each. Perambalur district, however, continued to record the lowest COVID-19 cases among the central districts with seven fresh cases reported on Monday.