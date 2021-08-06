Tiruchirapalli

Central districts continue to report over 350 fresh cases

The central region has reported 377 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. A large number of the fresh cases were contributed by Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts. Five deaths were reported in the region - two in Tiruchi and one each in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur reported 93 fresh cases, while Tiruchi reported 66. Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reflected a spike in the number of cases. Tiruvarur reported 49, Nagapattinam 44 and Pudukottai 43. Ariyalur reported 28 cases while Mayiladuthurai reported 28.

In Karur, 18 patients tested positive while Perambalur continues to report less than 10 fresh cases. On Friday, seven patients reported COVID-19 positive there.


