Central districts continue to report dip in cases

The central districts on Sunday reported 2,202 fresh COVID-19 cases, continuing to register a significant drop in cases. However, a slight spike in the number of deaths was reported. Eight patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the region. Five of the deceased belonged to Tiruchi and one each from Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, according to data from the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts also reflected a slight dip in fresh cases in line with the State average. A total of 592 patients tested positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruchi reported 518 cases.

In Tiruvarur district, 258 persons tested positive, and in Karur, 205. In Pudukottai, 190 fresh cases were reported, and in Nagapattinam, 171. Ariyalur district registered 118 fresh cases, and Mayiladuthurai, 98. Perambalur district reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases- the lowest in the region.