Central districts continue to report dip in cases

The central region reported 174 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, reflecting a downward trend across most districts. Five deaths due to the viral infection were registered in the region.

Thanjavur district continued to witness a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 55 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 25 fresh cases.

In Tiruvarur, 22 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while both Nagapattinam and Karur reported 15 each. Pudukottai district registered 10 cases, and Mayiladuthurai, eight. In Perambalur, four patients tested positive while Ariyalur district registered a marked dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the district.


