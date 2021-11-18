Central districts continue to report a dip

Tiruchi

18 November 2021 20:18 IST

The central region reported 103 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing the trend of a decline in recent days. Two patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district.

In Tiruchi district, the total number of patients contracting the infection continued to be high compared to the other districts. A total of 32 patients had reported COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 25 cases. In Thanjavur, 27 patients tested COVID-19 positive.

Karur reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Tiruvarur, 13. Nagapattinam meanwhile, registered seven fresh cases and Pudukottai district, four. Ariyalur district reported three COVID-19 cases, Perambalur, one, and Mayiladuthurai district reported no fresh COVID-19 case on Thursday.