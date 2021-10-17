Central districts continue to report a dip in cases

Tiruchi

17 October 2021 20:19 IST

The central region reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Four deaths due to the infection were registered in the region. Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi, while two others died in Tiruvarur.

Thanjavur district reported a dip in the number of cases compared to previous days. On Sunday, 68 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases.

In Tiruvarur, 28 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Nagapattinam registered 22. Mayiladuthurai district registered 13 cases, Karur, 11 and Pudukottai, 10. In Ariyalur, seven patients tested positive while Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with four fresh cases reported on Sunday.