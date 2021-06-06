Central districts account for 64 deaths

Despite the decline in number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the central region, deaths reported per day continued to remain high. As many as 3,219 patients reported positive, while 64 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of deaths with 21 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Pudukottai and Thanjavur reported nine deaths each, while Karur and Tiruvarur reported seven each. Five deaths were recorded in Perambalur, while three each were reported in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 875 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district reported a significant decline in the number of positive cases with 590 cases being reported. This is the first time in the last month that the district reported less than 600 fresh cases.

Nagapattinam reported 542 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 395 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam had 11 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had eight.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 301 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. Only nine ICU beds were available in the district on Saturday.

Pudukottai reported 189 fresh cases, Ariyalur, 187 and Perambalur, 140. Bed vacancy in some of these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had only seven vacant ICU beds and Ariyalur, none. Perambalur had increased its bed capacity to 20 ICU beds on Saturday.