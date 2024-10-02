Central consultancy team inspects Kottucherry Police Station for national ranking

A consultancy firm working for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently inspected Kottucherry Police Station as part of a national initiative to identify the best police stations across the country. The team carried out a comprehensive review of the station’s infrastructure, records and crime data.

During the inspection, the team reviewed several aspects of the station, including its in-house library, gym, and community outreach initiatives, particularly the ‘Karai Kavalan’ mobile app.

In 2023, Neravy Police Station from Karaikal district had been recognised and nominated as one of the best police stations in the country, setting a precedent for Kottucherry’s evaluation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.