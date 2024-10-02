GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central consultancy team inspects Kottucherry Police Station for national ranking

Published - October 02, 2024 07:02 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A consultancy firm working for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently inspected Kottucherry Police Station as part of a national initiative to identify the best police stations across the country. The team carried out a comprehensive review of the station’s infrastructure, records and crime data.

During the inspection, the team reviewed several aspects of the station, including its in-house library, gym, and community outreach initiatives, particularly the ‘Karai Kavalan’ mobile app.

In 2023, Neravy Police Station from Karaikal district had been recognised and nominated as one of the best police stations in the country, setting a precedent for Kottucherry’s evaluation.

Published - October 02, 2024 07:02 pm IST

