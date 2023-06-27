Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi to get new toilet block

June 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is adding a new block of toilets to the existing facilities at Central Bus Stand in a bid to spruce up the area as part of its ongoing cleanliness campaign.

“We demolished an old toilet and decided to build a new block of restrooms in one of the vacant bays of the terminus, as there iwas a need for it. We are also planning to refurbish other facilities here soon,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

As per norms, the bus stand’s toilets are cleaned thrice a day, but commuters and residents in the neighbourhood often complain about the stench and lack of maintenance of the facilities.

“Keeping the toilets clean is a joint responsibility of both users and conservancy workers. Due to high volume of public movement in the area, we may have to outsource toilet maintenance to private companies,” said the official.

The QR code system to monitor sanitation and toilet usability has covered all public restrooms in the city’s 64 wards and would be scaled up to include individual houses soon, he said. “The code allows users to report issues related to underground drainage, solid waste management, plumbing, among other topics.”