GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Armed Police Force team arrives in Tiruchi to keep a vigil over ‘vulnerable booths’

The Central Armed Police Force personnel expected to take out flag march and are likely to be deployed at check posts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct

March 17, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

R Rajaram

The police in Tiruchi are bracing for the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19 in the State to ensure its peaceful and smooth conduct. A month ahead of the general elections, one company of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel has arrived in Tiruchi to carry out the mandated task of providing election-related security. The team of 72 CAPF personnel has been stationed at the Armed Reserve barracks in K.K. Nagar here. 

The CAPF personnel are expected to carry out flag marches at various places in the days to come. They would be deployed at the polling booths identified as “vulnerable” on the day of polling and in “vulnerable” areas.

The Tiruchi district accounts for of 2,547 polling booths out of which 127 of them have been identified as “vulnerable” based on previous incidents and intelligence inputs, said official sources. The Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six Assembly constituencies of Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai (Reserved). The Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai (Reserved) Assembly segments are in Pudukottai district.

The Tiruchi East and Tiruchi West assembly constituencies, besides part of Srirangam and Tiruverumbur, are under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi City Police, which is headed by the Commissioner of Police. Sources said one more company of CAPF personnel was expected for Tiruchi in the coming days. The CAPF personnel are expected to be deployed at the check posts in Tiruchi city limits ahead of the elections to enforce the Model Code of Conduct which came into effect from Saturday.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.