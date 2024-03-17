Central Armed Police Force team arrives in Tiruchi to keep a vigil over ‘vulnerable booths’

March 17, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The police in Tiruchi are bracing for the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19 in the State to ensure its peaceful and smooth conduct. A month ahead of the general elections, one company of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel has arrived in Tiruchi to carry out the mandated task of providing election-related security. The team of 72 CAPF personnel has been stationed at the Armed Reserve barracks in K.K. Nagar here.

The CAPF personnel are expected to carry out flag marches at various places in the days to come. They would be deployed at the polling booths identified as “vulnerable” on the day of polling and in “vulnerable” areas.

The Tiruchi district accounts for of 2,547 polling booths out of which 127 of them have been identified as “vulnerable” based on previous incidents and intelligence inputs, said official sources. The Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six Assembly constituencies of Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai (Reserved). The Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai (Reserved) Assembly segments are in Pudukottai district.

The Tiruchi East and Tiruchi West assembly constituencies, besides part of Srirangam and Tiruverumbur, are under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi City Police, which is headed by the Commissioner of Police. Sources said one more company of CAPF personnel was expected for Tiruchi in the coming days. The CAPF personnel are expected to be deployed at the check posts in Tiruchi city limits ahead of the elections to enforce the Model Code of Conduct which came into effect from Saturday.