ADVERTISEMENT

Centenarian philanthropist passes away in Srirangam

January 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former railway employee C.N. Kothandaraman died at his residence in Srirangam on Saturday morning. He was 101.

Mr. Kothandaramaran, who was born on May 1, 1923, joined the then South Indian Railway, Tiruchi, as a clerk at the age of 23, during the British era. He was promoted as sub-head in the Accounts Department of the Divisional Office, Tiruchi, and retired from the railway service on April 30, 1981. Mr. Kothandaraman won many awards and accolades during his career spanning almost four decades. The centenarian was noted for his philanthropy and had organised about 42 weddings, helping the downtrodden and needy.

He is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US