Centenarian philanthropist passes away in Srirangam

January 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Former railway employee C.N. Kothandaraman died at his residence in Srirangam on Saturday morning. He was 101.

Mr. Kothandaramaran, who was born on May 1, 1923, joined the then South Indian Railway, Tiruchi, as a clerk at the age of 23, during the British era. He was promoted as sub-head in the Accounts Department of the Divisional Office, Tiruchi, and retired from the railway service on April 30, 1981. Mr. Kothandaraman won many awards and accolades during his career spanning almost four decades. The centenarian was noted for his philanthropy and had organised about 42 weddings, helping the downtrodden and needy.

He is survived by three sons and three daughters.