Census Data Research Workstation inaugurated

October 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Directorate of Census Operation, Ministry of Home Affairs, has set up a workstation for research on census data at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district. The workstation was inaugurated by the Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Registrar General, Office of Registrar General of India, on Thursday.

The workstation is the fallout of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by the CUTN and the DCO in May this year.

Inaugurating the workstation, Mr.Kumar emphasised the vital role of census data in shaping marketing strategies and its significance in academic research. He reassured that individual data remains confidential and anonymised though it was shared with various workstations across the state and central educational institutions for research. The newly established workstation at CUTN was the 29th of its kind and was expected to contribute valuable insights for policy formulation, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, underscored the immense potential of microdata for academicians, enabling them to publish research papers enriched with data. He highlighted the primary objective of the workstation, which was to empower qualified researchers to leverage micro-level census data for in-depth research while maintaining stringent anonymization protocols to safeguard sensitive information.

Participating in the event, R.Thirumurugan, CUTN Registrar, expressed hope that the workstation would assist researchers from various disciplines across the country to do multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary research, offering advanced demographic insights to stakeholders.

Following the inaugural event, a series of technical lectures were conducted to train participants in the use of micro-level census data for research, according to a University release.

