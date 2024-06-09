Celestial wedding performed

The annual ‘Thirukkalyana Usthavam’ (celestial wedding) of Sri Srinivasaperumal at Sri Bhoodevi, Sri Sridevi ‘sametha’ Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple at Innambur near Kumbakonam was held on Sunday. The festival would be performed on the ‘punarpusa nakshtram’ day in the Tamil month ‘Vaikasi’ every year. Thus, on June 9, rituals relating to the celestial wedding were performed to the presiding deity and the ‘Thirukkalyanam’ was performed to the decorated deities of Sri Boodevi, Sri Sridevi ‘sametha’ Sri Srinivasaperumal.

The festival, organised by the Srinivasa Sath Sangam which sponsors the daily pujas and other religious chores at the temple as per Sri Vaikanasa Agamam, concluded with the grand procession of the decorated deities of Srinivasaperumal mounted on the ‘yanai vahanam’ (wooden elephant carriage) in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.