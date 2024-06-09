GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Celestial wedding performed

Published - June 09, 2024 05:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual ‘Thirukkalyana Usthavam’ (celestial wedding) of Sri Srinivasaperumal at Sri Bhoodevi, Sri Sridevi ‘sametha’ Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple at Innambur near Kumbakonam was held on Sunday. The festival would be performed on the ‘punarpusa nakshtram’ day in the Tamil month ‘Vaikasi’ every year. Thus, on June 9, rituals relating to the celestial wedding were performed to the presiding deity and the ‘Thirukkalyanam’ was performed to the decorated deities of Sri Boodevi, Sri Sridevi ‘sametha’ Sri Srinivasaperumal.

The festival, organised by the Srinivasa Sath Sangam which sponsors the daily pujas and other religious chores at the temple as per Sri Vaikanasa Agamam, concluded with the grand procession of the decorated deities of Srinivasaperumal mounted on the ‘yanai vahanam’ (wooden elephant carriage) in the evening.

