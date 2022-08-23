Ceding of jurisdiction over colleges in Mayiladuthurai district pushes cash-strapped Bharathidasan University into a tight spot

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI:

Against the backdrop of standing to lose substantial revenue due to ceding of colleges under its affiliation in Mayiladuthurai district to Annamalai University, Bharathidasan University finds itself in a piquant financial situation, say teaching and non-teaching faculty.

The depletion of finances over the years has been accentuated by the State Government's non-settlement of the backlog of amount paid by the university as salary to guest lecturers in the 10 erstwhile constituent units that were converted into government arts and science colleges.

The 10 constituent units were converted into government arts and science colleges in two phases - four colleges in the first phase and the rest in the second. However, no financial provision has been made in the State Budget under the head of 'salary for guest lecturers in constituent colleges', rued a representative of a university faculty association.

The faculty have reportedly learnt that the State Government has to settle about Rs. 54 crore to the university on account of the salary paid to the guest lecturers over the last few years following the takeover of the constituent colleges. Every month, the outgo to the extent of Rs. 1.5 crore is precipitating the financial crisis of the university. More often, the university is unable to pay the guest lecturers in time.

On their part, the guest lecturers have also made several appeals to the Higher Education Department to take over the responsibility of paying salary, but to no avail.

The magnitude of the financial crisis for the university will only keep rising over the next couple of years due to the transfer of the jurisdiction of colleges in Mayiladuthurai district to Annamalai University after it was accorded affiliating status by the Government.

During the current academic session (2022-23), the first year students are under the purview of Annamalai University.

Bharathidasan University has to completely cede jurisdiction of 12 colleges in Mayiladuthurai district after two years, which means it would be losing a chunk of revenue accruing from exam fee, registration of Ph.D. students, and sanction of course and programme affiliation.

The financial implication would be severe as the Bharathidasan University will not be left with funds meant for pension settlement if the State Government does not act fast in settling the backlog dues on account of salary payments for guest lecturers, a senior professor cautioned.