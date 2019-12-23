CEC directive: draft electoral rolls released in central region

Draft electoral rolls were released in delta districts, including Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur, on Monday.

The lists were released by the District Collectors in the presence of representatives of all recognised political parties.

The draft roll would be displayed at all polling stations and taluk offices for public viewing till January 21, 2020.

Besides verifying data, persons who were born prior to January 1, 2002 could apply for name inclusion and address change. Objections could also be submitted in person at the polling stations, taluk offices or through website: nsvp.in.

Such applications could also be submitted at special camps to be held at all polling stations on January 4-5 and January 11-12 to enable completion of the summary revision of the electoral roll by February 14, 2020.

Thanjavur

The draft electoral roll released here showed that the total number of voters had increased by 3,800 in Thanjavur district.

District Election Officer and Collector M. Govinda Rao said the final list released by the Election Commission in March contained 19,59,806 voters. A total of 3,801 voters names were included in eight Assembly constituencies from March 26 and December 22.

Karur

Collector T. Anbalagan released the draft electoral rolls for four Assembly constituencies of Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai. There were a total of 8,63,865 voters with 4,19,047 men, 4,44,758 women and 60 transgenders. Karur constituency topped with 2,34,946 voters.

Ariyalur

Collector D. Rathna released the draft electoral rolls, which showed 5,03,746 voters in two constituencies of Ariyalur district. While 2,53,407 were in Jayankondam constituency, Ariyalur constituency had 2,50,339 voters.

Tiruvarur

There were 10,00,581 voters — 5,06,780 women, 4,93,769 men and 32 others — as per the draft electoral roll released by Collector T. Anand on Monday.

Pudukottai

The district encompassed six assembly constituencies — Gandharvakottai (reserved), Pudukottai, Tirumayam, Aranthangi, Alangudi and Viralimalai.

The draft electoral rolls released by Collector P. Uma Maheswari accounted for a total of 12,78,598 voters with women (6,43,726) outnumbering men (6,34,824). There were 48 transgenders.

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district, with six Assembly segments, had a total of 12,78,227 voters with 6,47,955 women, 6,30,238 men and 34 transgenders. Collector Praveen P. Nair released the list.

Perambalur

Releasing the list, Collector V.Santha said the total strength of voters in the district was 5,48,121: 2,70,074 men, 2,78,019 women and 28 others.

\The numbers of voters had come down by 4,487 after inclusions and deletions during the continuous updation carried out since March 26.