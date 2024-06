A CCTV network to monitor and maintain law and order in the Papanadu Police Station domain sponsored by the Traders Association was commissioned on Tuesday. According to police, a total of 26 CCTV units have been installed at various and as well as sensitive places in the Papanadu Police Station domain. The Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur district, Ashish Rawat, commended the association for its contribution.

