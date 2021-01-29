CCTV network at Cholapuram commissioned

Thanjavur

29 January 2021 18:15 IST

Sixteen closed-circuit television cameras installed to monitor the major thoroughfare at Cholapuram in Kumbakonam taluk, sponsored by the All Traders Welfare Association, Cholapuram, were commissioned on Friday.

The cameras installed at important junctions on the Cholapuram Main Road have been linked to the control room set up at the association’s office at Ramanujam Street.

Advertising

Advertising

Participating in the inaugural function, V. Asokan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thiruvidaimaruthur, thanked the traders for coming forward to join hands with the law-enforcing machinery to ensure safe living environment for the public by installing CCTV cameras at important junctions in the town.

Addressing the media after commissioning the CCTV network, A. M. Vikrama Raja, president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, urged the State government not to insist remittance of profession tax by the traders who have been asked to shut their business for a major part of the last financial year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.