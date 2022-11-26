CCTV control room commissioned in Thanjavur

November 26, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The control room to monitor closed circuit television cameras installed in all 51 wards of Thanjavur Corporation was commissioned on Friday.

Commissioning the room at the civic body headquarters on Gandhiji Road, Mayor S. Ramanathan said that a total of 1,400 CCTV cameras had been installed in the wards and linked to the control room.

The civic body had planned to install 3,000 CCTV cameras all over the town under the Smart City Project, the Mayor said, adding that in the first phase, 1,400 had been installed. Smart poles having revolving CCTV camera instead of the static instruments and a solar light, lightening arrester, public address system and wi-fi facility had been installed at Old and New bus stands and at Municipal Colony.

In addition to the CCTV pole network, two two-wheeler mobile teams with the CCTV camera poles and drone CCTV cameras would be added to the surveillance network. The mobile teams would be deployed at places where people congregate in large numbers during weekends and festival days.

The control room would be manned by a 15-member team and police personnel would also be posted for duty, he added.

Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar and other senior officials took part in the commissioning ceremony at the control room.