CCTV control room commissioned in Thanjavur

November 26, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The control room to monitor closed circuit television cameras installed in all 51 wards of Thanjavur Corporation was commissioned on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioning the room at the civic body headquarters on Gandhiji Road, Mayor S. Ramanathan said that a total of 1,400 CCTV cameras had been installed in the wards and linked to the control room.

The civic body had planned to install 3,000 CCTV cameras all over the town under the Smart City Project, the Mayor said, adding that in the first phase, 1,400 had been installed. Smart poles having revolving CCTV camera instead of the static instruments and a solar light, lightening arrester, public address system and wi-fi facility had been installed at Old and New bus stands and at Municipal Colony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to the CCTV pole network, two two-wheeler mobile teams with the CCTV camera poles and drone CCTV cameras would be added to the surveillance network. The mobile teams would be deployed at places where people congregate in large numbers during weekends and festival days.

The control room would be manned by a 15-member team and police personnel would also be posted for duty, he added.

Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar and other senior officials took part in the commissioning ceremony at the control room.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US