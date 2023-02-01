CCTNS 2.0 version to be deployed shortly, says DGP

February 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Police Department will shortly upgrade the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems platform for online filing of complaints with the CCTNS 2.0 version software developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for even better efficiency in crime control, Director General of Police G. Sylendra Babu said on Wednesday.

The facial recognition system in the software application had resulted in 5,531 matchings last year. Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in leveraging technology, he said after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System (CoEERSS) at the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi. It was established with support of C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram. Likewise, the Smart Kavalan and Kaval Udhavi apps and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System had strengthened crime-prevention efficiency through digital policing, he said.

It was now possible to locate criminals and know their antecedents in trouble-spots from the Master Control Room that handles upto 5.5 million calls and complaints every year, Mr. Babu said, highlighting the keeness of the Police Department in keeping itself abreast of technology.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), with a single Emergency Number, 112, was launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to emergency situations faced by citizens. ERSS is designed to address emergencies reported through different communication channels such as voice calls, SMS, e-mail, SOS signals, ERSS web portal, and social media.

ERSS-112 will track the rescue and service vehicles of all services (including police, fire and rescue and health) in real time on a digital map of the State/Union Territory and direct the right vehicle to reach the person in emergency and render necessary support quickly.

Officers attending the calls would be able to see the caller’s details and location on a computer and quickly respond to critical emergencies through the District Coordination Centres (DCC).

The mandate of the CoEERSS is to utilise the expertise of NIT-T faculty and integrate Internet of Things, Artifical Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Applications to make the emergency response system more efficient, said A. Kalaiselvan, Director, C-DAC, Tiruvananthapuram.

Big data analytics and computer simulation through super computer constitute the backbone of the instant emergency response mechanism, E. Magesh, Director-General, C-DAC, said.

A. Ram Kalyan, Dean-Academic and Director In-Charge, NIT-T, and N. Sivakumaran, Professor and Head, CoEERSS, explained the efforts being made ease of technology application for common man.