Parents unhappy with CBSE over Class XII marks

TIRUCHI

04 August 2021 22:51 IST

Several parents of CBSE schools are an aggrieved lot over the tabulation of Class XII marks for their wards based on its formula due to the cancellation of pen and paper examination.

The scores are decided based on 40% contribution of the marks of class XII based on Unit Test/ Mid Term/ Pre-Board exams; 30% contribution of marks of class XI based on the theory component; and 30 % of the marks of Class X based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects. Result committees were constituted by every school purportedly to ensure accuracy and fairness of results.

‘Those schools that had skipped the Class XI portions to concentrate on class XII content have been caught on wrong foot. The dismay of parents over the marks is a clear indicator of the arbitrariness of the private CBSE schools in the awarding of marks for Class XI,’ A.Devarajan, adviser-cum-spokesperson of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association, Tiruchi, said.

The content in Class XI is vital for students to score well in NEET, JEE and other competitive exams. The CBSE should ideally appoint officers region-wise to monitor the academic activities of the schools, in consideration of the steady rise in the number of schools following the Board’s pattern across the State, Mr. Devarajan said.

According to a principal of a CBSE school in Tiruchi, the mandate of the Sahodaya School Complex mechanism is limited.

Literally meaning ‘rising together,’ the concept came into being over two decades ago to facilitate synergy of ideas among the schools in geographical clusters for excellence in education.

The Sahodaya School Complex is meant to share innovative practices in all aspects of school education including curriculum design, evaluation and pedagogy with other sahodayas all over the country and abroad. But redressal of grievances of parents is altogether a different area, he said.

An aggrieved parent complained that the school where his ward had completed Class XII had accorded differential treatment to the students. ‘We have nowhere to go to register our complaint,’ he said.

Official sources said the students who were unsatisfied with their marks could approach the Disputes Settlement Committee.

A detailed process will be communicated to the students shortly to address complaints of students who have any dispute regarding their result preparation, according to a CBSE circular.