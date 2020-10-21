CBSE schools in Tiruchi not in a hurry to reopen

While Kendriya Vidayalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are preparing to have regular classes from November 2 by following the Standard Operating Procedure, there are indications that many private CBSE schools in Tiruchi are not keen on conducting physical classes.

In deference to the directions of the Central Government, the Kendriya Vidyalayas are in the process of collecting feedback from parents on conducting regular classes for levels IX to XII.

‘Of course, we are ready to conduct classes. But then, the parents have the say on this matter. By and large, parents seem to be reconciled to the outcome of the online classes, and are not prepared to take the risk of sending their wards to the schools,’ the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya said. The KVs had completed half-yearly examinations earlier this month, and the short week-long vacation has also begun. Multiple choice questions were asked for the online examination of one-hour duration for each subject, he said.

As for the private CBSE schools, the standing instructions of the State Government have to be followed. Private school managements are wary of starting regular classes after what they perceive as the ‘risky experimentation’ by Andhra Pradesh government to open schools. The move had turned counter-productive, leading to further spread of the pandemic, school principals say.

Since the CBSE schools had started the online classes early on, they have been able to complete close to 80% of the portions, after factoring in the 25 % cut in contents this year due to the pandemic. ‘Nevertheless, we cover the portions deleted for this academic year also, keeping in mind the need to keep the students fully prepared for competitive examinations for entry into professional courses,’ said C.J. Chacko, principal, Samad Senior Secondary School.

Following the Central Government’s plan for re-opening of schools, the Anna Science Centre - Planetarium in Tiruchi had held an awareness programme for teachers and parents on Tuesday. The programme titled ‘Meet your Medical Expert’ programme was conducted to allay apprehensions in the minds of parents, its Project Director R. Ahilan said.

Interacting online with parents and school teachers, M.A. Aleem, former vice-principal, K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruchi, said students must desist from sharing pencils, pens or erasers, as an extreme precaution to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Vaccine is the only hope, and till it comes the practice of wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining physical distance must be assiduously followed, he said.