CBI team quizzes resident of Tiruchi district in child pornography case

December 01, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from New Delhi on Thursday quizzed a 44-year-old man from Poomalaipatti in Manaparai, in connection with a child pornography case.

The team, consisting of six persons, began the inquiry with S. Raja at his house around 7 a.m. He was alleged to have shared pornography of some children to persons in foreign countries. The questioning was continuing, as of 2 p.m.

The CBI team did not allow anyone from the house to go out. Security has been strengthened in and around the house of Raja.