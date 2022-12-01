CBI team quizzes resident of Tiruchi district in child pornography case

December 01, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 44-year-old man was interrogated at his home; it is alleged that he shared child porn with persons abroad, police said

The Hindu Bureau,Jaisankar C 6071

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from New Delhi on Thursday quizzed a 44-year-old man from Poomalaipatti in Manaparai, in connection with a child pornography case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team, consisting of six persons, began the inquiry with S. Raja at his house around 7 a.m. He was alleged to have shared pornography of some children to persons in foreign countries. The questioning was continuing, as of 2 p.m.

The CBI team did not allow anyone from the house to go out. Security has been strengthened in and around the house of Raja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US