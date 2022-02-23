CBI team inquires father of Thanjavur school girl who died by suicide

The Hindu Bureau February 23, 2022 03:42 IST

ABVP workers protest at Hazratganj demanding Justice for Lavanya, who died by suicide last month in Thanjavur, In Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

TIRUCHI A Central Bureau of Investigation team probing the death of a class XII student of a Thanjavur Christian Missionary School who died by suicide last month conducted inquiries with the girl’s father and step mother in Ariyalur district on Tuesday. The investigating agency team headed by a couple of Deputy Superintendents of Police went to Vadugapalayam village in Ariyalur district where the father of the deceased girl resides and conducted enquiries with him and the victim’s step mother Saranya for over an hour in the morning, said police sources. The inquiry comes a day after a CBI team interrogated the authorities of the school at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district on Monday after the case was transferred to it from the Tamil Nadu Police under the directions of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.



