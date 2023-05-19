May 19, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Chargesheet has been filed against Victor James Raja, a PhD scholar hailing from Saliamangalam in Thanjavur district, an accused in a case related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A case was registered by the Central investigating agency against the accused and other unknown persons on the allegations of creating, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading and exchanging/distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form. It was found that the accused, aged about 35 years and pursuing Ph.D, has been sexually abusing children for over four years.

With the analysis of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos found in the INTERPOL’s Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database using cyber forensic tools, the location of incident was traced to Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.

Further investigations revealed a few victims were allegedly being sexually abused by some men. Searches were conducted on the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets and the accused was arrested in March this year and remanded to judicial custody.

Upon interrogation of the accused, it was ascertained he was sexually assaulting eight children, both male and female between the age of five and 18 years for a couple of years. Further, the accused forced the victims to perform penetrative sexual acts, recorded the sexual abuse of minor children, criminally intimidated the minor victims, forced and instigated minor victim(s) to perform sexual activities with other minor victims and also with him and used children for pornographic purpose, where most of the minor victims were still less than 12 years of age.

He had also threatened them with publishing the picture and videos on social media with an ulterior motive for bringing more minor girls into the network.

After the interrogation, the Central Investigating agency filed the charge sheet against Victor James Raja at the POCSO Court at Thanjavur, according to a CBI release.