CBCID searches house of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in Karur

Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The searches were believed to have been in connection with a land grab case registered by the Vangal police against him, his brother Sekar and 12 others.

Spanning into several groups, the CBCID personnel began searches at the houses of Mr. Vijayabhaskar and his brother at Chinna Andankoil around 6:30 a.m. Similarly, simultaneous searches were carried out on the premises of his close associates and the party functionaries at 11 more places in the district.

Policemen were posted in front of the premises, where the searches were being conducted. Outsiders were not allowed to enter the premises subjected for the searches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.