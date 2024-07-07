ADVERTISEMENT

CBCID searches house of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in Karur

Published - July 07, 2024 11:09 am IST - KARUR

The searches were believed to have been in connection with a land grab case registered by the Vangal police against him

C. Jaisankar

Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7.

Spanning into several groups, the CBCID personnel began searches at the houses of Mr. Vijayabhaskar and his brother at Chinna Andankoil around 6:30 a.m. Similarly, simultaneous searches were carried out on the premises of his close associates and the party functionaries at 11 more places in the district. 

Policemen were posted in front of the premises, where the searches were being conducted. Outsiders were not allowed to enter the premises subjected for the searches. 

