GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBCID searches house of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in Karur

The searches were believed to have been in connection with a land grab case registered by the Vangal police against him

Published - July 07, 2024 11:09 am IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar
Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7.

Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hours after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land grab case, the personnel of the Crime Branch CID commenced searches at the houses of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here on July 7.

The searches were believed to have been in connection with a land grab case registered by the Vangal police against him, his brother Sekar and 12 others. 

Spanning into several groups, the CBCID personnel began searches at the houses of Mr. Vijayabhaskar and his brother at Chinna Andankoil around 6:30 a.m. Similarly, simultaneous searches were carried out on the premises of his close associates and the party functionaries at 11 more places in the district. 

Policemen were posted in front of the premises, where the searches were being conducted. Outsiders were not allowed to enter the premises subjected for the searches. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.