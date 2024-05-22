ADVERTISEMENT

CBCID issues summon to one person in Vengaivayal case for inquiry

Published - May 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CBCID has summoned one person in the Vengaivayal case where human faeces were mixed into the water tank at the village in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency has been investigating the case for more than a year and has questioned 221 people. Thirty-one were taken for DNA tests and five for voice test.

CBCID DSP Kalpana Dutt is investigating the case.

Sources said that one person from Venagivayal village in Muttukkadu panchayat had been issued summons to appear before the Pudukottai CBCID office for an inquiry on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US