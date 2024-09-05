ADVERTISEMENT

CBCID gets two-day custody of M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother

Published - September 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate- II on Thursday granted two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother Sekar to Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The CB-CID had sought seven-day custody of Mr. Sekar, who was arrested in an alleged land grab case on Monday, in which Vijayabhaskar was also an accused. However, S.P. Barath Kumar, the JM, who enquired the plea, allowed CB-CID to inquire Mr. Sekar for two days.

The case was initially registered by the Karur Town police on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge) in June. Later, it was transferred to the CB-CID which arrested Vijayabhaskar in mid-July and got him remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Vijayabhaskar was granted bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US