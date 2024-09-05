GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBCID gets two-day custody of M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother

Published - September 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate- II on Thursday granted two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother Sekar to Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The CB-CID had sought seven-day custody of Mr. Sekar, who was arrested in an alleged land grab case on Monday, in which Vijayabhaskar was also an accused. However, S.P. Barath Kumar, the JM, who enquired the plea, allowed CB-CID to inquire Mr. Sekar for two days.

The case was initially registered by the Karur Town police on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge) in June. Later, it was transferred to the CB-CID which arrested Vijayabhaskar in mid-July and got him remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Vijayabhaskar was granted bail.

Published - September 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.