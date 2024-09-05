CBCID gets two-day custody of M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother

The Judicial Magistrate- II on Thursday granted two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother Sekar to Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The CB-CID had sought seven-day custody of Mr. Sekar, who was arrested in an alleged land grab case on Monday, in which Vijayabhaskar was also an accused. However, S.P. Barath Kumar, the JM, who enquired the plea, allowed CB-CID to inquire Mr. Sekar for two days.

The case was initially registered by the Karur Town police on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge) in June. Later, it was transferred to the CB-CID which arrested Vijayabhaskar in mid-July and got him remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Vijayabhaskar was granted bail.