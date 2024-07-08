CB-CID teams search house of ex-Minister Vijayabhaskar

Personnel of the Crime Branch-CID on Sunday searched the house of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar here, among other locations, after the Karur District Sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in an alleged land grab case on Saturday.

The searches were believed to have been held in connection with the case registered by the Vangal police against the former Minister; his brother, Sekar; and 12 others. Several teams of the CB-CID began searching the residence of Mr. Vijayabhaskar and Sekar at Andarkoil around 6:30 a.m. Simultaneous searches were carried out on the premises of his close associates and party functionaries at seven places in the district. A petrol bunk, reportedly owned by Mr. Vijayabhaskar, and the office of a trust named after him in the city were also searched.

Police personnel were posted in front of the premises that were searched, and entry was restricted. While, searches at most of the places were completed around 1 p.m, they went on till evening at Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s residence. The CB-CID officials had reportedly seized some incriminating documents.

Whereabouts unknown

Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is also the district secretary of the AIADMK, has not appeared in public functions since he moved the anticipatory bail petition on June 12. His whereabouts remain unknown.