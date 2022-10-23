CB-CID DGP holds discussion on progress of Ramajayam murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police of Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) Shakeel Akhtar on Saturday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the Ramajayam murder case, had got some clues and it was investigating the case from various angles.

Mr. Akhtar, who held a detailed discussion with Superintendent of Police, SIT, S. Jeyakumar, and other police personnel of the team on the progress made in the case, told reporters that there were some inputs about the case. However, the details could not be revealed and they would be known only after the conclusion of the investigation.

When asked about the inordinate delay in cracking the case, the DGP said he could not comment on it. The investigation had been given a fresh impetus over the last six months.



A senior SIT official said the investigation was going in the right direction. There were some difficulties in corroborating the evidence as the brutal murder took place about 10 years ago. However, the SIT had been working hard to crack the case.

K.N. Ramajayam, brother of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, was murdered on 29 March, 2012 and his body was found on the banks of the Cauvery river along Kallanai Road.