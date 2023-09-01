HamberMenu
CB-CID commences probe into land grab case against Mannargudi panchayat union chairman

September 01, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch CID on Friday commenced investigation into a land grab case, which was transferred to it through a Court order, against the Mannargudi panchayat union chairman.

Inquiries reveal that a complaint of ‘land grabbing’ using fake documents by the accused, Manoharan, 59, of Mannargudi was lodged with the Tiruvarur District Crime Branch police by Gnanmmal and others, a few years ago.

Recently, the complainant, Gnanammal and others claiming ownership of the “usurped property” approached the High Court seeking the transfer of the case from the District Crime Branch to the CB-CID which was considered positively by the Court.

On Friday, a team of CBCID sleuths arrived at the house of Manoharan at Mannargudi, who is presently serving as the Mannargudi Panchayat Union chairman, and started investigating the case as the Court had directed the CB-CID to investigate and file the report within three months, sources said.

