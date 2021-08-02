CB-CID arrests man from Delhi on cheating charge

The Crime Branch CID recently arrested A. Abinesh Kumar Singh alias Aman (26) at New Delhi on the charge of cheating A. Abdul Ghani Baasha alias Parveen Ghani of Lalgudi area after obtaining money from the latter through online to the tune of ₹86.36 lakh in 2017.

A police press release here said some persons belonging to North India called Abdul Ghani Baasha over phone and claimed that they were LIC employees. They told Abdul Ghani that his LIC policy had matured and that he would get more profit if he invested the money in certain Central government schemes.

The North Indian group asked Abdul Ghani to pay the money online and obtained ₹86.36 lakh in different instalments and cheated the latter. The case which was initially registered by the Srirangam police was transferred to the Crime Branch CID. A CB-CID team went to Delhi and arrested one of the accused Abinesh Kumar Singh of East Delhi on July 29. He was brought to Tiruchi and produced before a Court here and lodged in prison, the release added.