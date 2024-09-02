GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CB-CID arrests former AIADMK Minister’s brother in Karur land grab case

Published - September 02, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch CID on Monday arrested Sekar, brother of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, and another person in connection with an alleged land grab case booked in Karur district.  The former Minister was earlier arrested in connection with the same case and subsequently released on bail. 

Mr. Sekar’s arrest by the CB-CID which is probing the land grab case comes a few days after the Madras High Court dismissed his bail petition. Mr. Sekar and another person by name Selvaraj were taken into custody by a CB-CID team in connection with the case and taken for inquiry. 

The case was initially registered by the Karur Town police on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge) in June. Later, it was transferred to the CB-CID which arrested Mr. Vijayabhaskar in mid-July and got him remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Mr. Vijayabhaskar was granted bail. 

