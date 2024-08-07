ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery water released for irrigation in Karaikal

Updated - August 07, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector D. Manikandan along with farmers and officials welcoming Cauvery water in the district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cauvery water released from Mettur Dam has reached Nallambal reservoir in Nallambal village here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water was released for agricultural use on Wednesday at 7 AM. The event was attended by Thirunallar MLA P.R. Siva, Karaikal Collector D. Manikandan, and Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer S. Chandrasekaran, along with local farmers.

PWD officials announced that the released Cauvery water would irrigate 9,500 acres of farmland out of the total 27,000 acres in Karaikal through the Noolar rivel channel. They expect the water to be released to the remaining six channels within two days, with minor pending works by the department to be completed soon.

P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary, Delta Farmers Association, emphasised the importance of receiving their due share of 7 TMC of Cauvery water promptly. He also urged the district administration to expedite desilting of ponds and lakes in Karaikal and provide seeds and necessary agricultural inputs to all communes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US