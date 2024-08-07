GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cauvery water released for irrigation in Karaikal

Updated - August 07, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector D. Manikandan along with farmers and officials welcoming Cauvery water in the district

Collector D. Manikandan along with farmers and officials welcoming Cauvery water in the district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cauvery water released from Mettur Dam has reached Nallambal reservoir in Nallambal village here.

The water was released for agricultural use on Wednesday at 7 AM. The event was attended by Thirunallar MLA P.R. Siva, Karaikal Collector D. Manikandan, and Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer S. Chandrasekaran, along with local farmers.

PWD officials announced that the released Cauvery water would irrigate 9,500 acres of farmland out of the total 27,000 acres in Karaikal through the Noolar rivel channel. They expect the water to be released to the remaining six channels within two days, with minor pending works by the department to be completed soon.

P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary, Delta Farmers Association, emphasised the importance of receiving their due share of 7 TMC of Cauvery water promptly. He also urged the district administration to expedite desilting of ponds and lakes in Karaikal and provide seeds and necessary agricultural inputs to all communes.

