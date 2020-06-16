Cauvery water reaches Upper Anicut

Cauvery water that was released from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur for irrigation in delta areas reached the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Monday afternoon.
In a symbolic measure, a group of enthusiastic farmers waited for a few hours in the morning to give a traditional welcome to the Cauvery water at Mukkombu. However, the fresh water flowed down the regulator only around 2 p.m.
Officials and farmers led by R. Baskar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, offered flowers at Mukkombu. A group of farmers led by Puliyur S. Nagarajan, president, farmers’ wing, Tamil Maanila Congress, held a prayer and showered paddy seeds and flowers to the River Cauvery.
By afternoon 500 cusecs of water was realised at the Mukkombu. However, the inflow began increasing steadily from 3 p.m. and it went up to 2,000 cusecs by 5 p.m.
PWD officials said that the dry riverbed of the Cauvery could have absorbed a lot of water, thereby delaying the arrival of water to Mukkombu.
Water would flow past Tiruchi on Monday night. With about 10,000 cusecs of water being released at Mettur, the realisation at Mukkombu is expected to go up to around 8,000 cusecs by Tuesday.
It would reach the Grand Anicut in the early hours on Tuesday after which water would be released for irrigation in the delta.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath