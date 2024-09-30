GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery water issue should be resolved amicably between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

“Politics should not be mixed in the issue”

Updated - September 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said the Cauvery water issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had to be resolved amicably between the two States. 

Stating that politics should not be mixed in the issue, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “We are all brothers and sisters”.

In a brief interaction with journalists after worshipping at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “how we share [water] for the welfare of farming communities of both States is important for me and these things are not going to be helpful through the legal pattern”. 

Only a “give and take” policy would give strength to the farming communities of both States and the issue had to be worked out amicably between the two States.

There was no dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers when there was sufficient rain. “Only during the deficit rainfall season we have some critical issues. I pray God to give sufficient rain every year in order to give life to our farming communities to cultivate in a good way and good life for them”, he added. 

Asked about the elevation of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he did not want to “interfere” in that as it concerned Tamil Nadu politics.

Published - September 30, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.