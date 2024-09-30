Cauvery water issue should be resolved amicably between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said the Cauvery water issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had to be resolved amicably between the two States.

Stating that politics should not be mixed in the issue, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “We are all brothers and sisters”.

In a brief interaction with journalists after worshipping at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “how we share [water] for the welfare of farming communities of both States is important for me and these things are not going to be helpful through the legal pattern”.

Only a “give and take” policy would give strength to the farming communities of both States and the issue had to be worked out amicably between the two States.

There was no dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers when there was sufficient rain. “Only during the deficit rainfall season we have some critical issues. I pray God to give sufficient rain every year in order to give life to our farming communities to cultivate in a good way and good life for them”, he added.

Asked about the elevation of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he did not want to “interfere” in that as it concerned Tamil Nadu politics.