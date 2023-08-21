HamberMenu
Cauvery water issue | Delta farmers in T.N. ask for all-party meeting

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Welfare Association has condemned the Karnataka government’s “nefarious intentions” in attempting to justify building a dam at Mekedatu during the ongoing water-sharing crisis, and has urged CM Stalin to call for an all-party meeting on this issue

August 21, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Welfare Association has urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the stand taken by the Karnataka government to use the current crisis with regard to the non-release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, to justify before the Supreme Court, its objective to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Talking to the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Monday, the Association’s general secretary, P.R. Pandian. welcomed the filing of an urgent petition by Tamil Nadu at the Supreme Court asking for the releasing of water by the Karnataka government in the Cauvery river, for the forthcoming ‘samba’ season and the apex court’s willingness to hear the petition as soon as possible.

At the same time, he condemned the Karnataka government’s “nefarious intention” to utilise the current situation as a favourable point to justify its plan to construct the Mekedatu dam by claiming that the water released from Karnataka was being let into the Bay of Bengal by the lower riparian State.

If Karnataka was really concerned about preventing this “wastage of water” it should come forward to agree to the construction of a dam at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu instead of at Mekedatu, Mr. Pandian said. This would help serve the drinking water purpose requirements of the upper riparian State, as well as the irrigation requirements of the lower riparian State, he claimed.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to be aware of damaging intentions of the neighbouring State, Mr.Pandian called upon the State government to organise an all-party meeting on this issue and invite farmers’ representatives also, in order to raise Tamil Nadu’s objections to the Karnataka government’s stand, in one voice.

