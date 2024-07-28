Cauvery water expected to reach Mukkumbu on Tuesday

The water released from the Mettur dam is expected to reach Mukkombu on Tuesday night.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), it takes about 48 hours for the water to reach Mukkombu in Tiruchi district from Mettur dam. Since about 1,000 cusecs had been flowing for several weeks to meet the water requirements of civic bodies situated along the river, the rundown loss will be minimal. The velocity of the water will be quick as the river course is relatively wet. Hence, the released water will reach Mukkombu and Tiruchi quickly.

Citing heavy inflow, officials expect that the Mettur dam will reach its maximum level very soon. This will lead to discharge of the entire surplus water. While letting a major portion of water into the Cauvery river, the officials are exploring the possibility of diverting water into the canals, including the New Kattalai High Level Canal (NKHLC) and Pullampadi canals to replenish the storage in the tanks.

The NKHLC, which is 133.80 km long, irrigates 11,198 acres directly besides feeding 107 tanks to irrigate 9,464 acres for a total ayacut of 20,662 acres. Pullambadi canal runs 90.20 km to irrigate 22,114 acres, including direct irrigation of 8,831 acres.

Anticipating sudden rise in the water level, Karur Collector M. Thangavel visited Punjai Pugalur and Thavittupalayam on Sunday and checked the arrangements made by the WRD officials to ensure free flow of water. He said with heavy discharge of water expected from the Mettur dam in a day or two, people living in the low-lying areas along the river should move to safe places. They should avoid venturing into the river. Officials had been asked to take preventive steps along the river course in view of the Aadi perukku celebrations on Saturday.

