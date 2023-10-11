HamberMenu
Cauvery water dispute | T.N.’s delta districts go on day-long bandh against Karnataka government

Shops remained shut in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, as traders expressed solidarity with farmers over the inadequate release of water

October 11, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Shops shut on Ayyankadai Street in Thanjavur district, in accordance with the bandh, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Shops shut on Ayyankadai Street in Thanjavur district, in accordance with the bandh, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

The day-long bandh, called for by the Cauvery Delta Protection Movement on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, against the Karnataka government for failing to release adequate water for irrigation in the Cauvery river, began with many shops and business establishments in the delta districts remaining closed, to express their solidarity with farmers.

However, public transportation has been operating as usual, and educational institutions and government offices too, functioned as per usual. Shops selling essential commodities such as medicines, and milk also remained open in the delta districts.

According to initial reports, traders in the busy Kamarajar wholesale vegetable market and Serfoji market in Thanjavur district did not open their shops. Shops also remained shut in Mannargudi, Koothanallur, Nannilam, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district.

Several shops and business establishments in Pattamangala Street and Mahadhana Street in Mayiladuthurai town, and other areas in the district, such as Sirkazhi, Poompuhar, Tharangambadi, Kuthalam, and Sembanarkoil, also downed shutters.

In Nagapattinam district too, the bandh was enforced with many shops closed in Velipalayam, Nagore, Velankanni, Kilvelur, Thirumarugal, and Keezhaiyur, sources said.

Several farmers’ associations and political parties, including the ruling DMK and its alliance partners, and traders’ associations have extended their support and planned to stage demonstrations in front of Central government offices in the districts.

