Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu stages protest

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu staged a demonstration in Tiruchi and neighbouring delta districts on Monday condemning the Karnataka government for not complying with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority to release water for irrigation to Tamil Nadu.

The demonstration was held at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi where the protesters raised slogans condemning the Karnataka government. The association members urged the Tamil Nadu government to take “serious steps” to resolve the deadlock in releasing Cauvery water.

They also demanded disbursement of ₹ 35,000 per acre to the farmers of the Cauvery delta districts to compensate for the loss of the Kuruvai paddy crop due to the non-availability of water for irrigation and ₹ 10,000 per month to the landless farm labourers to sustain their livelihood.

The association also staged agitations at Tirukkattupalli, Kumbakonam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi, and Karaikal, pressing for their demands.

