Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu members detained

13 July 2021 18:24 IST

They were protesting against Karnataka CM move on Mekedatu dam issue

Members of Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu on Tuesday courted arrest in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other delta districts after burning or attempting to burn the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa for his government move to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

About 40 members of the organisation, led by its coordinator P. Maniarasan, were detained near the railway station in Thanjavur after they burnt the effigy of Mr. Yediyurappa during the protest. Similar demonstrations were held at Kumbakonam, Sengipatti, Budalur and other places in the district.

In Tiruchi, about 20 people were taken into custody when they attempted to burnt the effigy near Central Bus Stand. Police thwarted the attempt before rounding up the agitators, who were led by Kavithuvan, district organiser, Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu.

M.P. Chinnadurai, district president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, also participated in the agitation and courted arrest.

The organisation contended that construction of the dam at Mekedatu would effectively prevent any water flow in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu. The State should move the Supreme Court to thwart the construction. Also, Tamil Nadu should resort to an economic embargo against Karnataka.

The organisation urged the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi to publicly deny permission to Karnataka to build the dam.