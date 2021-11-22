Cauvery Supermarket directors held

THANJAVUR

22 November 2021 19:22 IST

The directors of the Thanjavur Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store (Cauvery Supermarket) were detained after they staged a road roko near Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital here on Monday.

The agitating directors decided to block the vehicular traffic near the RMGH as the Cooperative Department officials, who had agreed to convene a meeting on Monday following a `no-confidence motion’ notice against the store chairman, failed to turn up.

The agitating directors alleged that the chairman had indulged in malpractices and to escape from the legal proceedings he had recently joined the ruling party. Hence, the ‘no-confidence motion’ was moved by the 16 directors.

Meanwhile, the Chandrasekarapuram Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store at Kumbakonam has been adjudged as the ‘best cooperative institution’ for the fifth time.

The institution, which was formed in 1944 at Chandrasekarapuram hamlet near Kumbakonam and later moved to the town, has been adjudged as the best institution for four consecutive years since 2015. It has again received the award this year, according to official sources.

The Store operates three pharmacies in Kumbakonam town and supplies groceries to public distribution shops in Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur and Papanasam.